Several dead sand sharks found on shore of the Severn River

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Institute of Marine Science (VIMS) responded to the Severn River after several sand sharks were found dead Wednesday morning.

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp said in a Facebook post that the young sand sharks came in with the tide and were left on the beach and floating in the river.

An expert with VIMS came out to investigate. The sharks were likely caught in a fishing net and tossed back into the Chesapeake Bay, according to the camp.

The camp says these sharks don’t pose a danger to campers, but they wanted to make people aware because more dead sharks may come in as the tides go in and out Thursday.