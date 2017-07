PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our Hampton Roads Show Pet Pal of the week is from the Virginia Beach SPCA. Today, we featured a one year old lab mix named Cocoa.

She enjoys interacting with children and fellow dogs. This canine is up to date on all her vaccines.

If you would like to make Cocoa a part of your family, please contact the Virginia Beach SPCA at 757-427-0070, or visit VBSPCA.com.