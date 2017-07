AVON, N.C. (WAVY) — Four people were rescued Wednesday in the waters of North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

The Hatteras Island Rescue Squad posted pictures of the rescue on Facebook Thursday, noting that they were called to a report of two sunken boats in the Pamlico Sound off the coast of Avon.

One of the vessels was spotted, and four people in the water were rescued.

The rescue squad said no one was injured.

