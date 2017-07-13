ODU releases 2017-18 men’s basketball schedule

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Old Dominion men’s basketball team announced their 2017-18 schedule on Thursday.

The season will start as the Monarchs will host CNU for an exhibition on November 5. The regular season starts with former CAA foe Towson coming to the Ted on November 10.

ODU will then head to South Carolina for the 2017 Gildan Charleston Classic November 16 – 19. Other teams competing in the tournament are Auburn, Clemson, Dayton, Hofstra, Indiana State, Ohio and Temple.

Other games of note includes ODU taking on William & Mary for the 89th meeting between the two schools on November 25. Then on December 2, the Monarchs travel to Richmond to take on VCU.

The Conference USA schedule begins December 30 at the Ted against Charlotte.

See the full schedule below. Game times still to be announced.

Nov. 5, 2017 Exhibition vs. Christopher Newport
Nov. 10 vs. Towson (Regular Season Opener)
Nov. 13 at James Madison
Nov. 16, 17 & 19 at 2017 Gildan Charleston Classic
Nov. 25 at William & Mary
Nov. 27 vs. UMES
Dec. 2 at VCU
Dec. 6 vs. Richmond
Dec. 9 vs. Bowling Green
Dec. 17 at Fairfield
Dec. 22 Norfolk State (at Norfolk Scope)
Dec. 30 vs. Charlotte (C-USA Opener)
Jan. 4, 2018 at Rice
Jan. 6 at North Texas
Jan. 11 vs. WKU (C-USA Home Opener)
Jan. 13 vs. Marshall
Jan. 18 at FIU
Jan. 20 at FAU
Jan. 27 at Charlotte
Feb. 1 vs. Middle Tennessee
Feb. 3 vs. UAB
Feb. 8 at Southern Miss
Feb. 10 at LA Tech
Feb. 15 vs. UTSA
Feb. 17 vs. UTEP
Feb. 22 at Marshall
Feb. 24 at WKU
March 1 vs. FAU
March 3 vs. FIU (Regular Season Finale)
March 7-10 C-USA Tournament (Frisco, Texas)

 