ODU releases 2017-18 men’s basketball schedule

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Old Dominion men’s basketball team announced their 2017-18 schedule on Thursday.

The season will start as the Monarchs will host CNU for an exhibition on November 5. The regular season starts with former CAA foe Towson coming to the Ted on November 10.

ODU will then head to South Carolina for the 2017 Gildan Charleston Classic November 16 – 19. Other teams competing in the tournament are Auburn, Clemson, Dayton, Hofstra, Indiana State, Ohio and Temple.

Other games of note includes ODU taking on William & Mary for the 89th meeting between the two schools on November 25. Then on December 2, the Monarchs travel to Richmond to take on VCU.

The Conference USA schedule begins December 30 at the Ted against Charlotte.

See the full schedule below. Game times still to be announced.

Nov. 5, 2017 Exhibition vs. Christopher Newport Nov. 10 vs. Towson (Regular Season Opener) Nov. 13 at James Madison Nov. 16, 17 & 19 at 2017 Gildan Charleston Classic Nov. 25 at William & Mary Nov. 27 vs. UMES Dec. 2 at VCU Dec. 6 vs. Richmond Dec. 9 vs. Bowling Green Dec. 17 at Fairfield Dec. 22 Norfolk State (at Norfolk Scope) Dec. 30 vs. Charlotte (C-USA Opener) Jan. 4, 2018 at Rice Jan. 6 at North Texas Jan. 11 vs. WKU (C-USA Home Opener) Jan. 13 vs. Marshall Jan. 18 at FIU Jan. 20 at FAU Jan. 27 at Charlotte Feb. 1 vs. Middle Tennessee Feb. 3 vs. UAB Feb. 8 at Southern Miss Feb. 10 at LA Tech Feb. 15 vs. UTSA Feb. 17 vs. UTEP Feb. 22 at Marshall Feb. 24 at WKU March 1 vs. FAU March 3 vs. FIU (Regular Season Finale) March 7-10 C-USA Tournament (Frisco, Texas)