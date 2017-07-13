ODU releases 2017-18 men’s basketball schedule

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Old Dominion men’s basketball team announced their 2017-18 schedule on Thursday.
The season will start as the Monarchs will host CNU for an exhibition on November 5. The regular season starts with former CAA foe Towson coming to the Ted on November 10.
ODU will then head to South Carolina for the 2017 Gildan Charleston Classic November 16 – 19. Other teams competing in the tournament are Auburn, Clemson, Dayton, Hofstra, Indiana State, Ohio and Temple.
Other games of note includes ODU taking on William & Mary for the 89th meeting between the two schools on November 25. Then on December 2, the Monarchs travel to Richmond to take on VCU.
The Conference USA schedule begins December 30 at the Ted against Charlotte.
See the full schedule below. Game times still to be announced.
|Nov. 5, 2017
|Exhibition vs. Christopher Newport
|Nov. 10
|vs. Towson (Regular Season Opener)
|Nov. 13
|at James Madison
|Nov. 16, 17 & 19
|at 2017 Gildan Charleston Classic
|Nov. 25
|at William & Mary
|Nov. 27
|vs. UMES
|Dec. 2
|at VCU
|Dec. 6
|vs. Richmond
|Dec. 9
|vs. Bowling Green
|Dec. 17
|at Fairfield
|Dec. 22
|Norfolk State (at Norfolk Scope)
|Dec. 30
|vs. Charlotte (C-USA Opener)
|Jan. 4, 2018
|at Rice
|Jan. 6
|at North Texas
|Jan. 11
|vs. WKU (C-USA Home Opener)
|Jan. 13
|vs. Marshall
|Jan. 18
|at FIU
|Jan. 20
|at FAU
|Jan. 27
|at Charlotte
|Feb. 1
|vs. Middle Tennessee
|Feb. 3
|vs. UAB
|Feb. 8
|at Southern Miss
|Feb. 10
|at LA Tech
|Feb. 15
|vs. UTSA
|Feb. 17
|vs. UTEP
|Feb. 22
|at Marshall
|Feb. 24
|at WKU
|March 1
|vs. FAU
|March 3
|vs. FIU (Regular Season Finale)
|March 7-10
|C-USA Tournament (Frisco, Texas)