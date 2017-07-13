Norfolk Naval Shipyard hosting job fair for vets, active duty military

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Naval Shipyard will host a hiring event next week for veterans, current active duty service members and military spouses.

The career fair will take place on Friday, July 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dry Dock Club at Scott Center Annex in the shipyard.

Managers will be on-site to meet attendees and discuss available jobs. The shipyard is looking to fill trades positions, clerical and administrative jobs, engineering positions and radiological control technicians.

If you’re interested in going, bring a resume and applicable veteran’s documentation — DD214, VA letter, Statement of Service, etc. You must have a military ID to enter the shipyard.

