Navy: Sailors save man’s life aboard USS Abraham Lincoln

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sailors aboard the Norfolk-based USS Abraham Lincoln (CNV 72) helped save the life of a man working aboard the ship last month, Navy officials said Thursday.

US Navy officials say this happened June 14 as the Abraham Lincoln was moored in Norfolk ahead of workups. The Lincoln recently returned to Naval Station Norfolk after undergoing a four-year overhaul.

Master-at-Arms 2nd class Casey Sanders saw a man lying in the hanger bay at 5:30 a.m. Officials says Sanders noticed the man was not breathing and had no pulse — so he tried to resuscitate him.

Within one minute of a casualty alarm, a medical team responded with an artificial external defibrillator (AED) to help.

Officials say the machine showed a continuous heart rhythm after two shocks.

“For several of the corpsmen this was the first time they had participated in a real-life code event,” said Lt. Cmdr. Louis Grass. “This gentleman would have died if it was not for my team.”

Master-at-Arms 2nd class Travis Markovich, Abraham Lincoln’s security department medical trainer, said, “It does not surprise me that Sanders responded as he did and saved that man.”

The Navy on Thursday said the following sailors responded to help:

Lt Cmdr. Louis Grass

Chief Hospital Corpsman Patrick Lumas

Hospital Corpsman 1st class Naphtali Odongo

Hospital Corpsman 2nd class Ky Amos

Hospital Corpsman 2nd class Jamika Lewis

Hospital Corpsman 3rd class Corinna Youngblood

Hospital Corpsman 3rd class Drake Gibson

Master-at-Arms 2nd class Casey Sanders

Legalman 2nd class James Cameron

