ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man was shot Sunday in Elizabeth City.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Edge Street at 1:03 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Once on scene, police found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower left leg.

Police say the victim “was very uncooperative with the investigation.”

Authorities are still looking into the shooting and ask that anyone with information call the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.