Man shot and killed in Portsmouth overnight

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Witnesses say they heard between 6 and 7 shots around 2:45 this morning in the Swanson Homes area of Portsmouth.

Someone called 911, and that’s when police say they found a man in his 40s dead inside an apartment unit on Swanson Parkway. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. 10 on your side’s Rico Bush talked to several neighbors who did not wank to go on camera. They said they heard about a half dozen shots. At first they thought they were fireworks until they heard the police sirens coming from the distance.

Investigators say the victim was hit at least 6 times in the upper body. Right now detectives do not have any information about a suspect or suspects. If you know anything, call the Crime Line.