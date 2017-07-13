Man killed after being ejected in Gloucester County car crash

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — A man was killed in a single-car crash Wednesday night in Gloucester County, Virginia State Police say.

Police say 22-year-old Matthew Gowen was driving a a 2011 Mercury Grand Marquis north on Low Ground Road, just north of Guinea Road.

An investigation determined Gowen ran off the road, overcorrected and hit a tree. Gowen was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car on impact.

Police say Gowen was taken to Walter Reed Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office alerted state police of the crash around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.