Local soccer team’s battle in NPSL playoffs

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Two local soccer teams with national title aspirations battled at the Sportsplex, Wednesday night.

Virginia Beach City FC the National Premier Soccer League Mid-Atlantic Conference champions hosted Legacy 76 from Williamsburg.

Legacy, the no. 4 seed, would get the upset over no. 1 seed Virginia Beach 3-1. Legacy was lead by former CNU player James Grace as he scored all of Legacy’s goals.

Virginia Beach City was undefeated in the regular season and only lost one other game at home in the club’s four-year existence.

Legacy will move onto the regional final Saturday facing FC Frederick in Maryland.