Local company gives Vietnam veteran a new roof for free

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A local company is finding a way to say thank you to a local Vietnam veteran.

Vincent McVicker is 73 years old. The roof of his home is almost the same age.

Like so many of our veterans, McVicker suffers from PTSD.

“It’s a hard thing going to war,” he said.

Herb Paynter Jr., of Colony Construction and Home Improvements Inc., says the last thing McVicker should worry about is a roof over his head.

“We want to make sure he has a good dry bed to lay on,” Paynter said.

Paynter is the president of Colony Construction. His company, along with Owen’s Corning, are donating time and supplies.

“I think anything that I can do to show my respect and thanks to the men and women who serve our country, it’s the least I can do to put a roof on their house,” Paynter told 10 On Your Side.

But there’s more to this story. The McVickers actually called Herb for an estimate on their roof, which is 70 years old. Paynter’s team went out, learned this vet’s story and decided to give him a new roof for free.

“Working from his heart and working for the vets its greatly appreciated,” McVicker said.

Paynter says this is a reminder to him and others of what our service members and veterans have seen and witnessed and how important it is to say thank you for giving us our freedoms.

“Whenever you have the opportunity to thank a veteran, whether it be in a restaurant or in passing at a convenience store, shake their hand and say thank you and let me them know that they are appreciated.”

Paynter says he’ll continue to put a roof on a veteran’s home for free each year.