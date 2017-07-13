In the Kitchen: Chicken Sorrentino with Shrimp and Grits

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Fabio Cabbarelli shows off two dishes that will be on the Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week lunch and dinner menus.

VARIA

Modern Trattoria & Wine Studio

Inside Hilton Norfolk The Main

100 E. Main Street

Norfolk

(757) 763-6281

VariaNorfolk.com

Saltine

Inside Hilton Norfolk The Main

100 E. Main Street

Norfolk

(757) 763-6280

SaltineNorfolk.com

Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week: Bigger, Fresher & Tastier than Ever!

July 16th – July 23rd

For a full restaurant list and menus, visit DowntownNorfolk.org.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week.