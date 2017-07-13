In the Kitchen: Chicken Sorrentino with Shrimp and Grits

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Fabio Cabbarelli shows off two dishes that will be on the Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week lunch and dinner menus.
VARIA
Modern Trattoria & Wine Studio
Inside Hilton Norfolk The Main
100 E. Main Street
Norfolk
(757) 763-6281
VariaNorfolk.com
Saltine
(757) 763-6280
SaltineNorfolk.com
Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week: Bigger, Fresher & Tastier than Ever!
July 16th – July 23rd
For a full restaurant list and menus, visit DowntownNorfolk.org.
