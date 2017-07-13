Hampton house severely damaged in fire

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A home on Mallory Street in Hampton was damaged in a fire Thursday morning.
Hampton Bat. Chief Anthony Chittum says the fire was called in just before 10:30 a.m.
Officials later posted on Twitter that the fire was out.
Video included in the tweet showed crews on scene working overhaul on a heavily damaged house. Smoke could be seen seeping out windows in the front of the house.
It is unclear what may have caused the fire or whether anyone was home.
