Heat advisory in effect Friday for Hampton Roads, northeast NC

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Yet another heat advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday for Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina.

The National Weather Service says high temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 90s, with heat index values ranging from 105 to 108 degrees.

Friday is the third day in a row that the region has been under a heat advisory.

You must take extra precautions on such hot days; staying cool is key.

The Red Cross issues annual tips during for cooling off in such scorching conditions — including staying hydrated, staying indoors, avoiding strenuous exercise and not leaving children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles.

Heat stroke and heat exhaustion are possible on extremely hot days. You can find more information on what to look for with heat-related illnesses on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website. Authorities say you should call 911 you suspect that yourself or someone your are with is suffering from a heat-related illness.

