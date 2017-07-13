Five Points Community Farm Market to close after 15 years

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — After 15 years, the Five Points Community Farm Market is shutting its doors.

The market said in a message titled “A Heavy Heart Today,” that it will close for good on Sunday, July 16.

“Thank you for your support over the years — it has been an honor to serve you — and please come in this weekend to say goodbye and help us sell out,” the message read.

Neighbors are asked to come to the market over the weekend so they can sell the remaining inventory. It will be open Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Many people commented on the farm market’s Facebook post about the closure, saying they would miss the community staple.