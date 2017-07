PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Summer is the perfect time to explore many of the great attractions here in Hampton Roads. Since we are surrounded by water, The Mariners’ Museum in Newport News is the perfect summer get-away that’s fun and affordable.

The Mariners’ Museum and Park

100 Museum Drive

Newport News, VA 23606

For more information, call 757-596-2222 or visit MarinersMuseum.org/Summer.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Mariners’ Museum and Park.