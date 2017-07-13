Detour in place for Kempsville Road starting Friday night

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Drivers who frequently use southbound Kempsville Road will have to take detours July 14 through July 17.

According to VDOT, there will be closures from Center Drive to Blackstone Street starting at 7 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

The lane closures will extend from the signal at Center Drive to approximately Blackstone Street. Additionally, the left lane of northbound Kempsville Road will be closed, reducing traffic to one lane for northbound traffic in that area.

Entrances to First Baptist Norfolk and Calvary Presbyterian will remain open, as well as the sidewalk to the east of the northbound lanes of traffic.

The lane closures will allow VDOT’s construction contractor for the I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project to drill shafts in the median of Kempsville Road for pier foundations to support a new bridge over Kempsville Road.