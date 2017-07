PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A person was shot Thursday night in Portsmouth, according to dispatchers.

Emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Dale Drive at 10:49 p.m.

Dispatchers did not have any information about the victim’s condition.

This was the second shooting in Portsmouth within 24 hours. Early Thursday morning, a 42-year-old man was shot and killed on Swanson Parkway.

