Coast Guard helps disabled boater near the HRBT

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard helped a man Thursday after his boat became disabled near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel.

Watchstanders at Sector Hampton Roads in Portsmouth received a report of a disabled 22-foot Bayliner around 1:15 p.m. The boat lost power and was hitting pilings near the HRBT.

A 29-foot Coast Guard Response Boat-Small crew launched from Station Portsmouth and arrived on scene at about 1:35 p.m. The boat crew spoke to the one man aboard the boat and learned that he had no anchor.

The boat crew towed the Bayliner to the docks at Willoughby Marina.

“Boaters should never get underway without an anchor,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Anton Jelsma, a response boat crewman on the case.