City of Norfolk using Nextdoor to communicate with residents

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk is using a neighborhood social network to share information with residents.

Nextdoor is a free and private platform that neighbors use to communicate.

Since April, the Office of Marketing and Communication has used the city’s Nextdoor account to distribute information to the 125 Norfolk neighborhoods on Nextdoor.

“Having the ability to easily communicate with residents is extremely vital to creating happier and healthier neighborhoods in Norfolk,” said Doug Smith, City Manager. “I want to ensure that we communicate with residents where they are most comfortable. So whether it’s a call to the Norfolk Cares Center, a social media post or a civic league meeting, city employees are engaging residents and giving them the best customer service possible.”

Each Norfolk neighborhood has its own private Nextdoor neighborhood website, accessible only to residents of that neighborhood. Neighborhoods establish and self-manage their own Nextdoor website and the city is not able to access residents’ websites, contact information or content. All members must verify that they live within the neighborhood before joining Nextdoor. Information shared on Nextdoor is password protected and cannot be accessed by Google or other search engines.

Nextdoor is just one tool the city uses to communicate with citizens. You can sign up to get alerts about news and events online.