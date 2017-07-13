Boat’s GPS leads VB police to burglary suspect

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The GPS on a Va. Beach resident’s boat led to the arrest of a burglary suspect, police say.

Virginia Beach police say the citizen called police around 1:25 a.m. Wednesday after they had been alerted by the GPS that the boat had been removed from its dock slip. They went to the dock and found that the boat, in fact, been taken.

This person followed the boat’s location, providing updates to police along the way.

Jason Lawrence Wirt was eventually arrested without incident. Wirt is now facing charges for taking the boat as well as a July 9 incident at Americana Roadside Grill.

Police say a man broke into the restaurant in the early morning hours of July 9. Video showed the suspect — now identified as Wirt — walking around inside the restaurant sporting what appeared to be a construction helmet or hat with a light.

He left the restaurant but returned a short time later, wearing different clothes. Employees discovered later that morning that someone had broken into the restaurant and several items had been taken.

Police say Wirt has been charged with grand larceny and breaking and entering for the theft of the boat.

He is charged with breaking and entering, grand larceny and possession of burglarious tools in the burglary at Americana Roadside Grill.

Wirt is being held at Virginia Beach Correctional Center without bond.