Audience: The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia. They were here today to tell us about their Summer Eating Program to ensure that thousands of local children received the necessary nutrition they need when school is out.

This organization is providing the opportunity for kids throughout the Hampton Roads Area to eat for free all summer long.

Use the Summer Meal Site Finder at fns.usda.gov to find a location near you, or text “FOOD” and your zip code to 877-877 to find a summer feeding site.

You can also visit FoodbankOnline.org for more information.