2 dogs rescued, 1 cat missing in Va. Beach house fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A home was damaged in a fire Thursday on 67th Street in Virginia Beach.

WAVY’s Kara Dixon reports the was called in just before noon and became a working fire at 11:55 a.m. Crews had the fire out by 12:30 p.m.

Officials say the residents are out of town at the moment. However, there were three dogs in the house Thursday.

Two of the dogs were rescued by firefighters, while the third dog was somehow able to get out by itself. A cat is still missing.

Officials say it appears the fire started in the kitchen area of the home.

The home has sustained enough damage that the family will be displaced. Officials say there were no injures.

