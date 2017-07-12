Virginia Beach to dedicate road to Martin Luther King, Jr. next week

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach will dedicate a Virginia Beach Boulevard to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. next week.

In April, city council unanimously voted to dedicate the road to King.

The city launched a virtual poll to get an idea of how the public felt about the idea last year. More than half of the 1,600 people who voted opposed the plan, but city officials said they believed that was because there was confusion over the intent of the initiative.

The road won’t be renamed, but will include additional signage to honor King.

Dedication signs will span from Atlantic Avenue to Newtown Road.

The dedication ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday, July 20, and is open to the public.