Truck, other items stolen from Southampton County businesses

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities say multiple items were stolen from two Courtland businesses early Wednesday morning.

According to Major G.H. Drewry from the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office, a white Ford F-250 was stolen from D.W. Miller Construction in the 25000 block of Shady Brook Trail. A generator and two chop saws were also taken.

Another nearby business reported that a large steam pressure washer and a TV were stolen from them.

If you have information about these incidents, contact the Southampton Sheriff’s Office at 757-653-2100.