Tips for staying cool during a heat advisory

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — A heat advisory is in effect for a majority of the Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina region for Wednesday.

Heat indexes could range between 99 and 107 degrees, according to Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler. The heat advisory stretches from the Richmond area down into parts of Currituck County, North Carolina.

Staying Cool

Keeping cool is the key on a day when it will feel like it is 100 degree outside.

The Red Cross issues annual tips during for cooling off in such scorching conditions — including staying hydrated, staying indoors, avoiding strenuous exercise and not leaving children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles.

Local public libraries can be places to keep cool during the day, as the City of Virginia Beach mentioned on Twitter Wednesday morning. You can find hours and information on your local libraries online.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue is also advising residents to stay inside, in the shade or in an air-conditioned environment throughout the day.

The lobby at the Suffolk Health & Human Services Building at 135 Hall Avenue will be open as a cooling shelter during business hours.

Suffolk residents can also use the Suffolk City Hall lobby as well as the Suffolk Public Libraries as ways to cool off.

Heat Stroke, Exhaustion

Heat strokes and heat exhaustion are possibilities on days like this. More information what to look for with heat-related illnesses can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

Authorities say you should call 911 you suspect that yourself or someone your are with is suffering from a heat-related illness.

Virginia Zoo Heat Update

The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk says some of the animals will still go outside Wednesday — because it’s the conditions they are used to — while others will be kept inside. All animals at the zoo have a climate controlled indoor enclosure.

The ZooLive! performance was cancelled Tuesday due to the heat, and will likely be cancelled Wednesday as well.

Fountains will be on for anyone who visits the zoo.

Get Weather Updates

