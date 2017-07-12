Swimming advisory issued for sound-side site in Nags Head

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A swimming advisory was issued Wednesday for the Jockey’s Ridge sound-side access in Nags Head.

Health officials found bacteria levels in the water there exceed the state’s water quality standards.

A sign is posted at the access point warning swimmers of the advisory.

The advisory doesn’t close the beach and it does not affect all Nags Head beaches. It only affects water within 200 feet of the sign.

Officials will continue testing the site. Once bacteria levels decrease, the sign will be removed and the advisory will be lifted.