Still young at heart, Paul Webb begins 53rd season of youth basketball camps

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – At 88 years young, Paul Webb says his legs are not what they used to be. At the same time, he says any day in a gymnasium is a good day. “If the kids are having fun, I’m having fun,” said the former head coach of Old Dominion University, who’s youth camp began its 53rd straight year.

“It started in 1965 (with) 16, 18 kids, Coach Lewis Mills, who was coaching at (the University of) Richmond, and myself. We had no idea we’d still be going 53 years later,” said Webb.

After more than five decades, his camp is still a mainstay in Hampton Roads, and has mentored more than 65,000 youngsters over the years.