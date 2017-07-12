Showtime’s ‘Homeland’ to film 7th season in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The seventh season of “Homeland” will be filmed in central Virginia.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe says creators of the Showtime spy thriller will begin filming in the Richmond area this fall. The show’s seventh season is set to premier in 2018.

McAuliffe says the state is “delighted to welcome this outstanding drama to the Commonwealth.”

McAuliffe’s office says the show will be eligible for a film tax credit and grant. The amount of funding they receive will depend on things like the number of Virginia workers hired.

“Homeland” was filmed in New York last year following two seasons in South Africa and Berlin.

Executive producers for season seven include co-creators Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon as well as Claire Danes, who plays the show’s main character, Carrie Mathison.