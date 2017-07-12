Teen injured in shooting on Lincoln St. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old man was injured in a shooting on Lincoln Street in Norfolk, police say.

Norfolk police tweeted the shooting was reported around 12:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Lincoln street. The teen was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital from the scene.

Police said the teen sustained injuries described as non life-threatening.

This is in the same area where a woman called police Tuesday night, reporting that she had been grazed by gunfire. She was one of two people shot Tuesday in Norfolk.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about Wednesday’s reported shooting.