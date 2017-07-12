Rep. Scalise out of ICU nearly a month after shooting

WASHINGTON (NBC) — U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, grievously wounded in a shooting at a baseball practice last month, is out of the intensive care unit at a Washington hospital, a source confirmed to NBC News.

Scalise underwent surgery last week for an infection and was readmitted to the intensive care unit, MedStar Washington Hospital Center said.

The six-term Louisiana congressman and third-ranking House Republican and four other people were injured June 14 when a gunman opened fire on a Republican baseball practice in nearby Alexandria, Virginia. U.S. Capitol Police and other officers returned fire and killed the gunman. The rifle-wielding attacker had nursed grievances against President Donald Trump and the GOP.

The 51-year-old congressman was struck in the hip and the bullet tore into blood vessels, bones and internal organs. He has had several surgeries since the shooting.

Scalise’s trauma surgeon, Dr. Jack Sava, told reporters last month that Scalise had arrived at the hospital in shock, with intense internal bleeding and “an imminent risk of death.” Scalise received multiple blood transfusions, which can affect clotting. Infection also is a risk, especially if the intestines were perforated.

Members of the U.S. Capitol Police engaged in a shootout with the assailant during the Alexandria incident, and lawmakers said their presence probably prevented many deaths. Two police officers were injured; the shooter, James Hodgkinson, later died.

The police were at the ballfield in Virginia because Scalise is the majority whip and a member of the leadership. Other members of Congress are not afforded the same security as congressional leaders.