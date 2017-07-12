Portsmouth resident asking for help after multiple home break-ins

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth resident is asking for help after she says burglars have broken into her home multiple times.

“It’s very frustrating. I was livid this happened to me three times in six months and nothing’s being done about it,” said Sonia Britt.

Britt has lived on Carisbrooke Lane for 13 years. She says someone first broke into her house in December of 2016. The latest break-in was last week.

Britt has a security system and was able to capture the intruders on camera.

“I see two young men walking out the back side of my house. They were carrying the laptop taken out of my house,” she said about the latest incident.

Britt says intruders are jumping her back fence and kicking in her back door. They’ve taken her laptop, her son’s Xbox and packages.

Britt has boarded up her back door because intruders keep kicking it in. She says she’s spent over $2,000 to fix it and will have to spend even more for the upcoming repairs. She’s speaking up now because she says she’s not the only one in her community suffering.

According to a community crime map accessible through the Portsmouth Police Department’s website, there have been around 80 home break-ins since the beginning of December.

“You can’t be at peace in your own home because this is happening. I’m at a point where I’m ready to uproot my family and move out of the city period,” Britt said.

Britt has filed police reports for the incidents but says she hasn’t heard much from police on updates and occasionally sees patrol cars. She’s hoping that someone can step up to fix the problem before it’s too late.