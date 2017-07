NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after two threats were made Wednesday morning to a Newport News business.

Police spokesman Brandon Maynard says someone called a business on Bland Boulevard — just off Warwick Boulevard — and left a voicemail about a bomb threat.

Maynard says the business was called again later in the morning. A male threatened to go to the business and shoot.

Officers are on the scene now investigating the threats.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates.