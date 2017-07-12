Parks group sues over Jamestown transmission line project

JAMESTOWN, Va. (AP) – A nonprofit conservation group is suing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over its decision to grant Dominion Energy a permit for a controversial transmission line over the James River.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in federal court in Washington by the National Parks Conservation Association.

It says the Corps didn’t take a thorough enough look at the impacts of the line, which the group contends would threaten efforts to protect a “relatively unspoiled landscape” in the historic area. It seeks to block construction.

Dominion spokeswoman Bonita Billingsley Harris says the company stands behind the Corps’ decision. She says the line is urgently needed for reliability and called the project one of the most heavily scrutinized in the state’s history.

An Army Corps spokesman couldn’t immediately be reached.