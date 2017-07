NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An Old Dominion University police cruiser was involved in a crash Wednesday morning in Norfolk.

ODU spokesperson Giovanna Genard says the crash happened in the 1500 block of West 49th Street. The officer was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for evaluation.

Genard says a parked vehicle was damaged in the crash.

The incident is being investigated by ODU police.

