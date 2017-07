NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The two division I basketball programs in the city of Norfolk will renew a once-strong rivalry this upcoming season.

ODU and Norfolk State will play a non-conference game December 22 at Norfolk Scope. The teams last met in December of 2015. The Monarchs pulled out the 68-57 win at the Ted Constant Center.

ODU leads the all-time series 12-6 dating back to the first ever meeting during the 1965-66 season.