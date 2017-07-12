Newport News police to discuss missing persons case, crime in media briefing

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police officials are holding a briefing Wednesday morning on several cases in the city.

One of the updates in the news conference will be to be about Keir and Chloe Johnson — the Hampton mother and daughter who have been missing since early May.

Chief Richard Myers is expected to provided an update Wednesday on the “limited information” concerning Keir and Chloe Johnson. It is unclear what information Myers will be discussing.

Hampton police say the two were last seen April 30, leaving their home on Hastings Drive.

An Amber Alert was issued in May for 8-year-old Chloe Johnson, before it later expired. Hampton Police Chief Terry Sult said an Amber Alert was not immediately issued because they did not have information indicating there was an abduction.

The two were still considered missing and endangered after the Amber Alert expired — in accordance with policy.

The car Keir Johnson may have been driving was found in Newport News Mother’s Day morning, about 10 miles from her home. Newport News police took the lead in the investigation in light of that development.

Myers will also update the department’s efforts to remove guns from the city streets. He’ll also discuss significant arrests and have an update on the Violent Crimes Reduction Task Force.

The task force, which was formed late in 2016, is believed to have resulted in the arrest of dozens of violent suspects. There were 54 arrests during the month of March alone.

“150 felony charges arising out of a relatively small unit, for one month, is pretty impressive,” Myers said in March.

Wednesday’s news conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at Newport News police headquarters.

Look for updates on WAVY News 10 at Midday.