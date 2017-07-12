Newport News man gets 35 years for producing child pornography

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Wednesday for producing child pornography.



Twenty-three-year-old Ernesto Rodriguez Hernandez pleaded guilty on April 5 to producing child pornography involving two minors.

Prosecutors say Hernandez received photos from one of the girls through Facebook messenger before law enforcement searched his home on December 2, 2016.

Officials seized Hernandez’s computers and other media storage items, which led to the discovery of additional videos and images of child pornography, and the identification of another minor victim.