New ferry service will require improvements at Hatteras, Ocracoke terminals

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) is proposing a new passenger ferry service from Hatteras Island to Ocracoke Island.

NCDOT says a new ferry service will require improvements at both the Hatteras Terminal and the Ocracoke Terminal.

Several projects will happen on Cape Hatteras National Seashore lands, so park officials are collaborating with NCDOT to plan to accommodate certain aspects of the passenger ferry project.

The service proposes to provide up to eight daily trips, with 100 passengers each, to and from the islands with two new passenger ferries.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore supports the new project. NCDOT says park officials believe the new ferry service would help alleviate some of the current vehicle congestion and wait time for the vehicle ferry during peak tourist season.

The new service would also encourage visitors to leave their cars in Hatteras and travel by bicycle or shuttle on Ocracoke Island, reducing traffic congestion within the village.

Park officials will be completing an environmental assessment to fully analyze a variety of proposed project actions.