VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a man who used stolen credit cards in Virginia Beach.

Police say on June 18, the credit cards were taken from a vehicle at Mount Trashmore. The stolen cards then used at the Salem Crossing Walmart on Lynnhaven Parkway.

If you recognize the suspect, call the Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.