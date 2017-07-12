Man wanted for breaking and entering VB business

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are looking for a man who broke into a business twice in one night and stole multiple items.

Officials say that on July 9, a man broke into Americana Roadside Grill located at 981 Laskin Road at 4:21 a.m.

He was captured on surveillance video wearing khaki cargo shorts and a white t-shirt with a gold-colored number “7” on the back. On the front of the shirt was a cross with “413 Softball” written above it.

The suspect was also wearing a black ball cap with several areas of red around the top of the hat.

He left the store and returned shortly afterward, this time wearing a different outfit. During his second entry at the restaurant, the suspect was wearing khaki cargo pants and a dark blue or black t-shirt with possible surf-related designs.

The t-shirt has a large image in the center, similar to the eye of a hurricane with red and white colors and white blocks. The suspect was carrying a lime green backpack with gray edges.

Employees arrived at the restaurant at 9 a.m. and discovered that it had been broken into, according to police.

The suspect is described as being 5′ 8″ to 5′ 10″ tall, weighing between 180 and 200 pounds and is 30 to 40 years of age.

​If you have information about the suspect, call the Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.