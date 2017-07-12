Lawsuit filed by police officers dismissed, appealed to Va. Supreme Court

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Franklin has one week left to respond to a petition related to a lawsuit involving the police department.

In 2015, 25 Franklin police officers sued, saying the city owed them money for time they’d worked.

Each of the officers was asking for a separate and specific amount of money for damages. The total was more than $5 million.

According to Franklin City Attorney Taylor Williams, a circuit court judge dismissed the case in March. In June, it was appealed to the Virginia Supreme Court.

The city has to respond to the appeal by Wednesday, July 19.

