NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A child who was reported missing Wednesday at Fort Eustis has been found, base officials say.

The base said on Twitter that officers were searching for a missing 11-year-old boy who was last seen at the corner of Madison Avenue and 26th Street on base.

Officers were stopping and checking vehicles at Gates 1 and 2 due to the ongoing investigation.

Base officials tweeted a short time later and said the missing child had been found. Base operations are resuming as normal.