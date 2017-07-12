Counting Kindness – Chesapeake Homeless Parking Lot Ministry

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Sometimes if you look, there’s more behind the scenes than you ever imagined. In this case, behind the windshield. Antione Hines looked and what he found commanded his help.

In a Chesapeake Big Box store parking lot, more than a dozen people and families are living in their vehicles. Antione had to do something. He already supports a non-profit organization to assist Veterans called Veterans Homefront, but this made him start up a second one: Chesapeake Homeless Parking Lot Ministry.

Antione and his group of volunteers have been going strong for five years now. Churches and organizations are on a rotation to provide food, toiletries, snacks and resources to those living out of their cars, trucks or minivans in the parking lot. They show up each Saturday morning with nourishment for the body, mind and soul.

For more information about the group, or to help them or donate resources, check out their Facebook page.