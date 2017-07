VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman accused of hitting her daughter with an aluminum baseball bat pleaded guilty in court Wednesday.

The Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said Wedensday that Andrea Catrina Gehring, 35, peladed guilty to malicious wounding and child abuse.

The Commonwealth released its statement of facts on the case Wednesday, noting there was no plea agreement.

Gehring could face between seven and 30 years in prison when she is sentenced Nov. 13.