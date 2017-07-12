Audience: Hampton Roads Youth Foundation

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience was from the Hampton Roads Youth Foundation. They were here today to tell us about their 21st Annual Football Camp and VIP Meet & Greet with Mike Tomlin and the 757 Gridirion Legends. Tomlin, a Hampton native, is head coach of the NFL Franchise Pittsburgh Steelers. Hampton Roads Youth Foundation founder Carl Francis was here to tell us all about it.

The football camp will be held on July 14 and July 15 at 8 a.m. at the Pomoco Field located on the Christopher Newport University campus.

The VIP Meet & Greet will also be held on July 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Historic Old Post Office.

Historic Old Post Office

132 East Queen Street

Hampton, VA 23669