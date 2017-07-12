AAA worker shot and killed over service call response time

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A worker with AAA was shot and killed in Miami on Tuesday while responding to a service call.

Police say 63-year-old Jesus Esquivel admitted he opened fire on the man who responded to his call. The man apparently was on the phone and got into an argument with a different driver about how long it was taking AAA to respond.

Esquivel allegedly made threats to the first driver, who then called his bosses and asked that another driver be sent.

AAA sent 38-year-old Magdiel Hernandez, who was shot several times in the torso when he arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members say Hernandez had been working for AAA for 10 years.

Esquivel was charged with second-degree murder and was taken to jail without bond.