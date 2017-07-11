Williamsburg man accused of setting his house on fire two separate times

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A Williamsburg man has been charged with setting his house on fire two times over the past year.

Police say on the night of Nov. 1, emergency crews were called to a house fire in the 200 block of Thomas Nelson Landing. At the time, the cause of the fire wasn’t determined.

An officer was investigating another fire at the same home on Monday. The officer discovered that both the Nov. 1 fire and Monday’s fire were intentionally set by 44-year-old Dennis Wade Tooley.

Tooley was arrested and taken to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail, where he was charged with arson and obtaining money by false pretenses for each fire.