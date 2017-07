CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Crews extinguished a vehicle fire on Interstate 64 in Chesapeake on Tuesday.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. on I-64 east near the exit to Greenbrier Parkway.

The vehicle fire closed some lanes, but all lanes were back open by 3:36 p.m., according to VDOT’s 511 service.

Dispatchers say no injuries were reported.