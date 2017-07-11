Va. Beach City Council approves providing $424K for disparity study

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Council has unanimously approved a motion to provide about $424,000 in funding for a disparity study.

The study will look at ways to ensure minorities have equal opportunities, particularly in doing business in the Resort City.

BREAKING: VB council unanimously approves providing $424k to firm for disparity study @WAVY_News — Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerTV) July 11, 2017

BBC Research and Consulting, a Denver-based firm, was selected by a city committee to conduct the study.

Council had previously given the go-ahead to request proposals in February. That was approved after citizens marched along Atlantic Avenue, pushing for the disparity study.

The Faith, Freedom and Justice March was meant to let city leaders know they want to make sure minorities have equal opportunities in the city.

Businessman and Hall of Fame football great Bruce Smith has been a major force in pushing for the study.

The city says now that the funding has been approved, the firm will get started right away, with a final report expected in about a year, possibly a little longer.

